Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $734,000 Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in AON were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,605,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,354,000 after buying an additional 189,358 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,248,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,076,000 after purchasing an additional 64,828 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,242,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,341,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,779,000 after purchasing an additional 37,008 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Shares of AON stock opened at $222.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.34. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $143.93 and a twelve month high of $235.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.16. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.07%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of AON from $256.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of AON from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.15.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.