Teacher Retirement System of Texas Invests $387,000 in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PPD, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPD. American International Group Inc. grew its position in PPD by 148.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in PPD by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 118,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after purchasing an additional 31,337 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in PPD by 105.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 286,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,596,000 after purchasing an additional 146,993 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in PPD by 74.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 206,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after purchasing an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PPD by 50.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,261,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785,415 shares in the last quarter. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PPD stock opened at $38.07 on Friday. PPD, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.08 and a twelve month high of $38.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.80.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that PPD, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other PPD news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 22,935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $871,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,459,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Michael Johnston sold 21,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $820,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,492 shares of company stock valued at $6,797,846 in the last quarter.

PPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPD in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PPD from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PPD from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

