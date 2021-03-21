Public Sector Pension Investment Board Grows Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 30.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,702 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $857.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.07 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.13. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. Equities analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $80,763.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,623,335.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total transaction of $699,068.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,411,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 166,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,550. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

