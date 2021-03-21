$2.14 EPS Expected for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) will announce earnings of $2.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Products and Chemicals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the highest is $2.25. Air Products and Chemicals reported earnings per share of $2.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will report full year earnings of $9.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Air Products and Chemicals.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share.

APD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Bank of America raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $298.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,283,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 24,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $275.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market cap of $60.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $263.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.55. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52-week low of $173.91 and a 52-week high of $327.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

