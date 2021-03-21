Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 360.5% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE:TSN opened at $76.75 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.25.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stephens upgraded Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.