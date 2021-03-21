Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,081 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 517 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Illumina were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,828 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,666,419 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $616,575,000 after purchasing an additional 82,617 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 484.1% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,366 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 30,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Illumina by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 5,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $441.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Illumina from $415.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Illumina from $410.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet raised Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Illumina from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $367.85.

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.24, for a total transaction of $321,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,077,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total transaction of $1,684,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,446,688.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,871 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,028 over the last three months. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $415.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $440.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.04. The company has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a PE ratio of 96.50, a P/E/G ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $229.00 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $953.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.65 million. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

