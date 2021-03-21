Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes $3.70 Million Position in FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 192,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 1.37% of FTS International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,325,000. Conning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. NYL Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Finally, Alleghany Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of FTS International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTS International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of FTSI opened at $24.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.03. FTS International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $26.32.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $8,249,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

FTS International Profile

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

