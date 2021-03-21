Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) CTO Sells $268,275.81 in Stock

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) CTO Roi Zion Zahut sold 8,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $268,275.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 188,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,999,917.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Roi Zion Zahut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 12th, Roi Zion Zahut sold 19,269 shares of Mohawk Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $661,890.15.

Shares of Mohawk Group stock opened at $35.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $774.41 million, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 4.78. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.42 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($1.81). Mohawk Group had a negative return on equity of 265.80% and a negative net margin of 20.49%. Analysts predict that Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MWK. Sidoti raised shares of Mohawk Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Mohawk Group from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Mohawk Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on Mohawk Group from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MWK. Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% in the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. 17.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

