Insider Selling: Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Sells 8,661 Shares of Stock

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 8,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $303,394.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 116,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,564.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

RCUS opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.41 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $42.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.83.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. State Street Corp lifted its position in Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,636,000 after acquiring an additional 490,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after acquiring an additional 295,955 shares during the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after acquiring an additional 219,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $5,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RCUS shares. Truist lifted their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.42.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

