Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,737 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $733,509,000 after buying an additional 45,902 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $566,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,932 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $411,703,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% during the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $157,576,000 after acquiring an additional 188,163 shares in the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $332.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $324.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $278.39. The company has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.12 and a 52-week high of $353.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $284.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

