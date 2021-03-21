Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $3,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Xylem by 269.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,676,000 after acquiring an additional 148,159 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 808.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 256,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,076,000 after acquiring an additional 227,960 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of Xylem by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 46,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 197,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 146,778 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 21,923 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $2,205,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,989 shares in the company, valued at $7,141,493.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,596 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.44, for a total transaction of $584,446.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,440,969 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XYL opened at $104.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Xylem’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

