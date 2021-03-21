Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 5,899 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,787 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,972,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Western Digital by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Western Digital by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,673,828 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $134,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,367 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Western Digital by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth about $37,687,000. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Western Digital from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Western Digital from $58.50 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Western Digital from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Digital from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.65.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $70.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.03 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.50. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

