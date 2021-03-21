Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $3.15 Million Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 12,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $999,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

NYSE:KEY opened at $20.39 on Friday. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $21.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.58.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.11%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,957 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total transaction of $105,438.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 166,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,465.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on KEY shares. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.