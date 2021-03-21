Cibc World Markets Corp Grows Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,554 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in DocuSign by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $258,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in DocuSign by 748.6% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $4,046,862.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 401,983 shares of company stock valued at $92,623,262 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DocuSign from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DocuSign from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on DocuSign from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.16.

DOCU opened at $205.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $235.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.30 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $290.23.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $430.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.95 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

