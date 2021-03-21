Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires 15,788 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 53.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,788 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after buying an additional 13,343 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Ameren by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ameren by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Ameren has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $761,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,157,097.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $152,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,807,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $78.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.54 and its 200-day moving average is $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 65.67%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

