Prospera Financial Services Inc Increases Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) by 3,608.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Shares of VNLA opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.41. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52.

