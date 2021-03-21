Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 24,260 Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,850,000 after purchasing an additional 280,180 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,524,000 after purchasing an additional 29,990 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Fastenal by 10.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,013,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,985,000 after purchasing an additional 366,582 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fastenal by 51.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,863,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,165 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Fastenal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,799,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,548,000 after purchasing an additional 45,797 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,494,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $47.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.03.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is 81.16%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

