Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $250,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,204,000. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $545,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 124,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,813,000 after buying an additional 59,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $103.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average is $91.81. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

