Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 126.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 85,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,632,000 after buying an additional 7,302 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $401,000. SRB Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,570 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,161 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

In related news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

VMC opened at $165.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.12. Vulcan Materials has a one year low of $77.84 and a one year high of $175.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

