CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Stake Lifted by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in CDW were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in CDW by 195.9% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 47.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 338 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.78.

CDW stock opened at $158.03 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $73.39 and a 52 week high of $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.05.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. CDW’s payout ratio is 26.58%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other CDW news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.13, for a total value of $567,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,171,820.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,421,480. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.