Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Holdings Raised by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 227.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 787 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Twilio were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Twilio by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Twilio by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $1,235,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Twilio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Twilio from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Twilio from $385.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Twilio from $420.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total transaction of $18,007,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.49, for a total value of $1,081,955.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,829,203. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Twilio stock opened at $355.80 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.28 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $389.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.86.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The business had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. Analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

