Eaton Vance Management Sells 8,575 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,415 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,575 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $6,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Albert D Mason Inc. grew its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 30,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.0% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 48.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TD opened at $65.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $119.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $33.74 and a twelve month high of $67.23.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 11.63%. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.6314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TD. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

