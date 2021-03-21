Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 116.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,082,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,932,000 after purchasing an additional 919,375 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Boston Scientific by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 374,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 42,160 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth $22,958,000. Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Boston Scientific by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 233,589 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,398,000 after purchasing an additional 132,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,991,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $107,535,000 after purchasing an additional 480,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $38.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $37.22.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 7,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $299,254.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,963.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,441 shares of company stock worth $2,650,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.35.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

