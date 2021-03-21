$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. Paylocity posted earnings per share of $0.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $146.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCTY. Mizuho lifted their price target on Paylocity from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paylocity from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Paylocity from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Paylocity from $209.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Paylocity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

PCTY opened at $175.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $192.90 and its 200-day moving average is $185.94. The stock has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 155.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Paylocity has a twelve month low of $73.07 and a twelve month high of $218.34.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

