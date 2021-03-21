Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 59,211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 56,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 65,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $2,737,946.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,114,153.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 225,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,594,833.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,114 shares of company stock valued at $17,588,835 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRDM opened at $38.83 on Friday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $54.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -32.91 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.95.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 27.09% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The firm had revenue of $146.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IRDM shares. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Sidoti cut shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

