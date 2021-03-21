Eaton Vance Management Makes New Investment in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,902,000. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.28% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $381,000. Johnson & Johnson Innovation JJDC Inc. acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $389,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the 4th quarter worth $628,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulmonx during the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LUNG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pulmonx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pulmonx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $49.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Shares of LUNG stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. Pulmonx Co. has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.88.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pulmonx

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive medical devices for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

