Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 62.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kaiser Aluminum were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KALU. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,885,000 after purchasing an additional 27,429 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 33.2% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 28,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,139 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 247,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,503,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 92,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,113,000 after purchasing an additional 54,690 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KALU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $113.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.50 and a 200-day moving average of $85.98. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $129.81. The company has a current ratio of 7.80, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 149.63 and a beta of 1.25.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $272.00 million during the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This is an increase from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $47,676.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.72, for a total value of $187,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,923 shares of company stock worth $2,260,643 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

