Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Sells $1,205,040.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,205,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,016,587.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of GL opened at $98.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.39. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.74 and a 1-year high of $102.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

