Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 32,100 Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 256,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.31% of Marten Transport worth $4,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,558,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $164,696,000 after purchasing an additional 433,938 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,468,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,984,000 after purchasing an additional 778,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,140,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,937,000 after purchasing an additional 717,757 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 949,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after purchasing an additional 260,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Winkel sold 6,000 shares of Marten Transport stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $100,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 22.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MRTN opened at $16.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a one year low of $10.67 and a one year high of $20.13. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Marten Transport had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport, Ltd. operates as a temperature-sensitive truckload carrier for shippers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment transports food and other consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

