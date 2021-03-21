Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,203,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,605 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $60,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,084,000 after purchasing an additional 167,751 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,423,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,366 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,735,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,655,000 after purchasing an additional 934,140 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,481,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after purchasing an additional 321,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 21,734 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $184,761.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,351,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEL opened at $30.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $521.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.50 million. Analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

AEL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist upped their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James raised American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on American Equity Investment Life from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

