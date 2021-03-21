12,070 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Purchased by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 12,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $881,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EFA stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $46.19 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

