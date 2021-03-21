Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Chemed by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Chemed by 153.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after buying an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chemed by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemed during the third quarter worth about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.30, for a total value of $1,098,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 140,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,430,975.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHE stock opened at $452.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 12 month low of $330.01 and a 12 month high of $560.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $476.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.01.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.75%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

