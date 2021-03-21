Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes $675,000 Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 359,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,383,000 after buying an additional 260,575 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of XPeng in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,569,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,126,000. Finally, Alibaba Group Holding Limited acquired a new position in XPeng during the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,466,000.

NYSE XPEV opened at $37.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83. XPeng Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.11 and a 12 month high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 345.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.40 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.10 target price on shares of XPeng in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. UBS Group lowered shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China and the United States. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides vehicle leasing, bank loans, and auto insurance services.

