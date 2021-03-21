60,000 Shares in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Bought by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EGO. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 151.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,970,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $158,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,207,932 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,149,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,506 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 22.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,999,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,099,000 after purchasing an additional 370,506 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $3,651,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,188,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,770,000 after acquiring an additional 185,900 shares during the last quarter. 50.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGO stock opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.20. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price target on Eldorado Gold from $16.75 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.95.

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore.

