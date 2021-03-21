Vontobel Holding Ltd. Takes Position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 18,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 41.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 134,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 13.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ON Semiconductor by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ON. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on ON Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.04.

Shares of ON opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.82, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $42.38.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

