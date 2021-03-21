Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Takes Position in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 379,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,696,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CarParts.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CarParts.com in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get CarParts.com alerts:

NASDAQ PRTS opened at $14.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.98. CarParts.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $23.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.51 million, a P/E ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 2.65.

CarParts.com (NASDAQ:PRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. CarParts.com had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.79%. On average, research analysts anticipate that CarParts.com, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CarParts.com news, VP Alfredo Gomez sold 2,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $44,874.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 342,822 shares in the company, valued at $5,245,176.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjiv Gomes sold 56,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $874,919.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 382,577 shares in the company, valued at $5,872,556.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 420,158 shares of company stock worth $6,545,769. Corporate insiders own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of CarParts.com from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of CarParts.com from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

CarParts.com Company Profile

CarParts.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for CarParts.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarParts.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.