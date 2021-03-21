First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Michael C. Marhenke Sells 9,000 Shares

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:FRME opened at $48.85 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,876 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,734,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after purchasing an additional 535,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 331,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.
First Merchants Company Profile
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.
