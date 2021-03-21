First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Michael C. Marhenke Sells 9,000 Shares

First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $48.85 on Friday. First Merchants Co. has a one year low of $21.18 and a one year high of $50.65. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get First Merchants alerts:

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.17. First Merchants had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $129.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Merchants Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,876 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 0.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,734,981 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,017,000 after purchasing an additional 535,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 331,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of First Merchants by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 677,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,697,000 after acquiring an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James raised shares of First Merchants from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for First Merchants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Merchants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.