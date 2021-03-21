Insider Buying: Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Acquires C$344,500.00 in Stock

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) Director Pierre Lassonde bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$17.23 per share, with a total value of C$344,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$344,500.

Shares of ENGH opened at C$61.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$58.90 and a 200 day moving average of C$65.33. Enghouse Systems Limited has a twelve month low of C$35.87 and a twelve month high of C$80.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Enghouse Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

ENGH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$84.00 to C$80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$83.00 to C$70.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$71.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$90.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 21st.

Enghouse Systems Company Profile

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services. Its technologies include contact center, attendant console, interactive voice response, dialers, video collaboration, agent performance optimization, and analytics that support various telephony environment.

