David J. Nielsen Sells 5,400 Shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Stock

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) President David J. Nielsen sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 14,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,334. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

OSTK stock opened at $76.83 on Friday. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 365.87, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.98.

Get Overstock.com alerts:

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $684.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.40 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

OSTK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.17.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,619,000 after purchasing an additional 17,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,548,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,235,000 after purchasing an additional 287,649 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,625,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,762,000 after purchasing an additional 728,174 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 853,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,027,000 after purchasing an additional 113,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,338,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States and internationally. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen items, and other related products. It also operates Worldstock Fair Trade, a store that provides handcrafted products; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Overstock.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overstock.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.