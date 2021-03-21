Thomas W. Weisel Sells 5,413 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Stock

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Director Thomas W. Weisel sold 5,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $369,166.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,121.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SF opened at $64.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.06 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $21.15 and a twelve month high of $68.94.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.36. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,877,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230,206 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,140,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,523,000 after purchasing an additional 374,172 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 20,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 18,662 shares in the last quarter. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stifel Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.39.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

See Also: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.