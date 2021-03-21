Nordea Investment Management AB Sells 1,290 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Nordea Investment Management AB cut its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,481 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $6,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of EME stock opened at $112.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51 and a beta of 1.18. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $115.59.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Sidoti cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.25.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.