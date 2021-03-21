Nordea Investment Management AB Has $6.05 Million Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 306,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $6,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Republic International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 17,650 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,068,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,614 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 44,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 598.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 90,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Old Republic International by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

NYSE:ORI opened at $21.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.02. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $12.25 and a 52-week high of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.76.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other Old Republic International news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $268,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,010.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,102 shares of company stock worth $41,894. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.