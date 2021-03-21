Nordea Investment Management AB Purchases 19,336 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 163,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,336 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Premier were worth $5,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PINC. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Premier by 2.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 140,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 88.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 48,777 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,752,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Premier by 2.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 162,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Premier alerts:

In other news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PINC. Raymond James raised their target price on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Premier from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.31.

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $33.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.07. Premier, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.11 and a fifty-two week high of $37.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC).

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.