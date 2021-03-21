Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Shares Purchased by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,802 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Zumiez were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,611 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Zumiez by 346.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,964 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,329,864 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $36,997,000 after buying an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Zumiez news, insider Troy R. Brown sold 20,834 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $963,364.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $216,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,203 shares of company stock worth $9,513,092 over the last three months. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Zumiez from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. B. Riley upped their target price on Zumiez from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $49.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $331.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

