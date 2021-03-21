Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $587,000 Stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 268,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,502,000 after purchasing an additional 11,341 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 110,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in California Water Service Group during the fourth quarter worth $4,335,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elissa Y. Ouyang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $26,655.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,496.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $53.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.80. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $60.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.04). California Water Service Group had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $189.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.23%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CWT shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down previously from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.50.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

