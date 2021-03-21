Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Has $826,000 Stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,521 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 273.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 666,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,326,000 after buying an additional 488,033 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 87.4% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 931,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,740,000 after buying an additional 434,356 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 788.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 254,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 225,661 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,717,000 after buying an additional 172,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 48.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 171,056 shares during the last quarter.

TreeHouse Foods stock opened at $53.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -539.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on THS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Barclays increased their target price on TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.10.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

