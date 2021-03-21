Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $435.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TFX shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $435.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

Teleflex stock opened at $401.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $401.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $379.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Teleflex has a 12 month low of $221.27 and a 12 month high of $434.98. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $711.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.28 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

