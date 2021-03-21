Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) Research Coverage Started at Truist Securities

Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Truist started coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxar Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Maxar Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.55.

Shares of NYSE MAXR opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.08.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,131,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

