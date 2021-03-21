Morgan Stanley Increases ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Price Target to $73.00

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.08.

COP opened at $52.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $23.35 and a fifty-two week high of $61.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.50 and its 200 day moving average is $40.92. The stock has a market cap of $71.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COP. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.3% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 81,400 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 311,830 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $10,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 25,967 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,813,000 after purchasing an additional 608,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,171 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

