Morgan Stanley Raises HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) Price Target to $47.00

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HFC. Barclays lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HollyFrontier from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.64.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

NYSE:HFC opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $16.81 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). HollyFrontier had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 3.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that HollyFrontier will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers purchased 3,310 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.57 per share, with a total value of $124,356.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,535 shares in the company, valued at $1,410,189.95. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after purchasing an additional 39,889 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in HollyFrontier by 5.7% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in HollyFrontier by 14.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 367,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,616 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in HollyFrontier by 16.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,346,000 after purchasing an additional 53,028 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in HollyFrontier by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,039,000 after purchasing an additional 12,443 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Featured Article: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.